male-shot-to-demise-in-maine-township

A human being was shot to loss of life Friday in unincorporated Maine Township in the northwest suburbs.

The gentleman, 20, was identified shot about nine: 20 p.m. in the 9500 block of Greenwood Generate, in accordance to the Cook County sheriff’s place of work. He was pronounced useless at the scene.

The sheriff’s business office believes the taking pictures could have took place in the 9200 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Investigators are searching for a white SUV with tinted home windows that was last witnessed in the location involving 8 p.m. and nine p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

An autopsy Saturday discovered the gentleman died of a number of shotgun accidents, the health care examiner’s business office mentioned. His demise was ruled a homicide.