[male-shot-to-dying-in-dorchester,-marks-8th-homicide-in-boston-this-12-months]

A male was shot to death in Dorchester late Thursday night, according to law enforcement, marking the eighth homicide in Boston so much this 12 months.

Boston police officers responded to Woodrow Avenue at all around 11: 11 p.m. and discovered a person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities reported. He was rushed to a nearby clinic where he was later pronounced dead.

No more facts about the target has been produced.

Prior to Thursday evening, the most recent homicide in Boston transpired just a working day earlier, when a 17-yr-outdated boy was fatally shot in broad daylight by a different teen in Dorchester. And mere days in advance of that, a 19-12 months-outdated was shot to loss of life in Mattapan.

Police are inquiring anyone with facts relative to Thursday’s capturing to contact detectives at (617) 343-4470.