[male,-sixty-seven,-pleads-no-contest-to-robbing-lender]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 67-yr-aged person has pleaded no contest to robbing a downtown financial institution around the summertime.

David Charles Smith pleaded no contest Friday to a cost of 2nd-degree robbery. He’s scheduled for sentencing March 26.

Smith was arrested about two hours immediately after the July 31 robbery at the Wells Fargo Lender at 1300 22nd St., law enforcement stated. He was uncovered in the vicinity of Garces Circle in possession of evidence linking him to the criminal offense.