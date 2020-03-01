[male-stabbed-frequently-in-sydney-soon-after-mardi-gras-celebrations]

A guy was stabbed frequently exterior the Oxford Lodge alongside Sydney’s Oxford St close to seven.10am this morning, police say.

It arrives just several hours just after marchers celebrated the Sydney Mardi Gras alongside the very same extend of road.

Emergency companies had been termed to Oxford St, concerning Flinders and Palmer St, Darlinghurst, right after reports a male experienced been assaulted.

Officers from Surry Hills Law enforcement Region Command arrived and positioned a person suffering many stab wounds.

He was handled at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to St Vincent’s Healthcare facility in a critical but secure condition.

A criminal offense scene has been proven, which will be examined by professional forensic police.

Law enforcement have been informed the man was going for walks along Oxford St with a further gentleman when the incident occurred.

Far more to appear.