[Male tried out luring lady to van in close proximity to Senn Superior College: law enforcement]

Law enforcement are searching for a guy who tried to lure a girl to a automobile Thursday around a substantial university in Edgewater on the North Aspect.

The lady remaining school about four: 45 p.m. and was walking in the 1400 block of West Thorndale Avenue when a man driving a silver-colored minivan approached her, Chicago police mentioned. He rolled down his window and reported to the lady, “Get in the car or truck.”

Nicholas Senn Substantial Faculty is significantly less than a block absent at 5900 N. Glenwood Avenue.

The person is described as 40 to 50 many years outdated with grey hair, police explained. The minivan was previous observed heading westbound on Thorndale.

Everyone with info is asked to get hold of Spot North detectives at 312-744-8266.

