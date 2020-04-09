Male Utd legend Rio Ferdinand reveals why he snubbed likelihood to sign up for Barcelona and enjoy with Lionel Messi

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has revealed he ‘came close’ to signing for Barcelona in 2008.

The Red Devils paid out Leeds £30million for Ferdinand in 2002 and he went on to come to be a single of England’s ideal defenders, winning 6 Premier League titles in 12 yrs at Outdated Trafford.

Ferdinand snubbed the probability to participate in with Messi at Barcelona

Ferdinand admits the finest second of his vocation is when he captained United to Champions League glory in 2008 in opposition to Chelsea.

On the way to the Moscow showpiece, Sir Alex Ferguson’s men experienced overwhelmed Barcelona in the semi-finals thanks to a wonderful Paul Scholes intention, which finally settled the tie as United held the Spanish aspect at bay for 180 minutes.

These two semi-closing performances are observed as some of the best shows of Ferguson’s prolonged and legendary tenure.

And Ferdinand has uncovered that then-Barca manager Frank Rijkaard told him he required to indication him in the tunnel right after the match – but the centre-back again did not push for a transfer simply because he was now profitable trophies and did not truly feel a go was necessary.

“It came near there had been conversations with my agent,” the previous England defender explained to BT Sport.

“Barcelona experienced touched foundation. I’d spoken to Rijkaard not about going there but he kind of designed his emotions recognised. It was right after the sport in Barcelona we drew – in the tunnel immediately after the activity when I spoke to Rijkaard.

“I constantly claimed I needed to perform abroad but the only issue that would prevent me was if I was profitable and prosperous on house shores. I was lucky I identified a terrific club at Manchester United it would’ve been nearly unattainable for me to go away.

Ferdinand went on to deal with Barcelona a even more two times in his occupation but lost on both equally situations to the side then managed by Pep Guardiola – which is broadly viewed as one of the biggest groups in background.

But the former West Ham ace does not regret rejecting a shift to the LaLiga giants, expressing the ‘landscape’ was various then.

He included: “There were being phone calls for me to go to numerous golf equipment. When that was on the table these clubs have been in changeover and it did not make sense to go somewhere it may possibly get two or 3 a long time to acquire factors.

“There is an etiquette but you get the gist of what anyone is expressing I think Frank was a pretty respectful gentleman.

“But at the close of the working day you know in which you are at soon after a dialogue and then your agent starts off to affirm by other channels you fully grasp were being you are at at that issue.

“But we beat them and went on to turn out to be European Champions so why would I leave them to go to an additional workforce?

“At that position Xavi, Iniesta – Messi was just 20 – they were just beginning to arrive by means of. They weren’t the players they have been a few or four a long time afterwards. It was a quite unique landscape at that time but what a club.”