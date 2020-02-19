[male-will-get-daily-life-term-for-machete-assault-that-wounded-ex-and-great-samaritan]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield person was sentenced to 7 several years to everyday living in jail as well as eight several years on Wednesday for attacking with a machete his previous girlfriend and a very good Samaritan who intervened.

Robert Daniel Rivas, 33, will provide the 8 yrs following he’s granted parole on his lifestyle term. Rivas was convicted past thirty day period of 7 felonies stemming from the September 2018 attack inside a Starbucks at Stockdale Freeway and Village Lane.

Surveillance cameras captured the chaotic scene as Rivas followed his ex within the espresso shop and chased her powering a counter, where by he started placing her with a machete. A customer, Blaine Hodge, ran behind the counter and briefly stopped the assault in advance of also remaining struck and injured by Rivas.

Hodge and other customers ran from the retailer and Rivas resumed the assault on his ex, who sooner or later convinced him to prevent.

Rivas left the Starbucks and California Freeway Patrol officers took him into custody.

On his arrest, Rivas advised officers, “You do the criminal offense, you do the time,” according to courtroom documents.

Both of those the previous girlfriend and Hodge suffered significant injuries.

Hodge went on to receive the 2019 Citizen Honors Award for the One Act of Heroism group in Washington D.C. It is specified by the Medal of Honor Modern society for functions of bravery.