[Male with autism has specially-made trike stolen though buying medication for fiancé in SE Fresno]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — For Sawyer Lee, his trike is applied for extra than just a ride. As somebody with autism, he states it can be his independence.

“If I want to leave the house, or if I’m not operating that working day, I can get on the bicycle and go the place I have to have to go,” Lee reported.

On Sunday morning, that independence was stolen from Lee. He states he rode to the Winco off Kings Canyon and Peach around midnight, locked his trike, and went within to obtain his fiancé some medication.

When he came again outdoors, his trike was absent.

“When I saw the bike was lacking, I felt a flash of rage,” Lee stated. “I won’t be able to experience a two-wheel bike since I are unable to obtain the equilibrium on them. If I want to experience a bicycle, this is the only sort I can journey.”

Lee’s been driving his trike for 9 years, supporting both of those he and his father produce recollections along the way.

“Me and my father have ridden from in this article to San Diego, listed here to san Simeon,” Lee explained. “It retains a lot of sentimental benefit.”

“I feel sad for him, I experience unfortunate about the predicament,” states father, Steve Lee. “I do not even assume he wished to tell me.”

In a statement, Fresno police say they have “been functioning on this case all working day” and are examining surveillance video.

Sawyer’s father says a GoFundMe will help the family acquire Sawyer a new bicycle, which operates about $4,000.

But he states it really is not about the money because his son’s freedom is priceless.

“It is like his wheelchair,” Steve reported. “It is like a car. It’s his livelihood to get to where by he is likely.”

Lee states meanwhile, a pal is allowing Sawyer borrow a trike until finally he can get a new a person to experience.