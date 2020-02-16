[male-wounded-in-whiskey-dix-bar-capturing-in-murfreesboro]

Holly Meyer, The Tennessean Revealed 8: 41 a.m. CT Feb. 16, 2020 | Updated 8: 44 a.m. CT Feb. 16, 2020

A guy was injured in a Sunday early morning bar capturing in Murfreesboro.

Just immediately after midnight, a preliminary investigation uncovered that an altercation occurred at Whiskey Dix on Major Street, the Murfreesboro Law enforcement Office claimed in a Fb put up.

A person guy was shot inside the bar and is being addressed at TriStar Skyline Clinical Middle, law enforcement stated. It is not crystal clear if he was the meant concentrate on since the bar was whole of buyers, law enforcement stated.

Detectives from the criminal investigations division are investigating.

