Maleah Davis: Custody orders for brother of murdered girl

HOUSTON, Texas – The older brother of Maleah Davis, the little girl from the Houston area whose body was found in Arkansas, will live with her maternal grandmother.

A jury decided Thursday night that he would stay with his grandmother, who challenged custody of Maleah’s biological father, Craig Davis. The boy lived with his paternal aunt.

The fight for police custody comes a few weeks after Craig rushed to Derion Vence, the man who was the last to see little Maleah alive and who was engaged to Maleah’s mother.

Vence has been charged with falsifying evidence related to the death of little Maleah.

Witnesses say Davis then jumped onto several tables and attacked Vence, who was handcuffed and seated in the jury box in the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges, so no charges were laid against Davis.

According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3, 2019, he was attacked as he stopped to check a tire on his way to Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence’s one year old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked out by three Hispanic men, who later regained consciousness 24 hours later in the First Colony Mall area. Her son was with him but Maleah was not. He then entered a Sugar Land hospital, where he told the police that Maleah was missing.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after being missing for a month.

Vence is in prison. He is scheduled to return to court in April for falsifying evidence.

