MALEAH DAVIS: Maleah’s father splits at Derion Vence during a Texas hearing

HOUSTON, Texas – Little Maleah Davis’ biological father ran into the man who was the last to see her alive.

Derion Vence, who has been charged with falsifying evidence related to the death of Maleah Davis, appeared in family court on Friday to renounce his parental rights over Maleah’s half-brother, Courtland.

Before the start of the legal proceedings, witnesses stated that Vence and Craig Davis, the father, had exchanged words or looks.

Witnesses say Davis then jumped onto several tables and attacked Vence, who was handcuffed and seated in the jury box in the courtroom.

Vence apparently didn’t want to press charges, so no charges will be laid against Davis.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after being missing for a month.

Vence is in prison, facing an accusation of falsifying evidence, namely a corpse.

Vence was once engaged to Birttaney Bowens, Maleah’s mother.

Maleah was missing on May 4 by Vence, who was his primary caretaker while Bowens was out of town for a funeral.

According to investigators, Vence said that on May 3, he was attacked while stopping to check a tire on his way to Bush Intercontinental airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence’s one year old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked out by three Hispanic men, who then regained consciousness 24 hours later near the First Colony Mall in Sugar Land, Texas. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He then entered a Sugar Land hospital, where he told the police that Maleah was missing.

From there, exhaustive research in the counties of Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria intensified in the weeks following the reported disappearance.

In the middle of the search, investigators began to challenge details of Vence’s story. Turning their attention to Vence and the apartment where Maleah lived, the authorities obtained a surveillance video showing the girl with Vence in the week before her disappearance.

In addition, they found traces of blood in the apartment. Vence was arrested just a week after reporting the girl’s disappearance.

