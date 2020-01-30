Maleah Davis: Trial pending for custody of murdered girl’s brother

HOUSTON, Texas – A custody trial is underway involving parents of Maleah Davis, the little girl from the Houston area whose body was found in Arkansas.

On Monday, a jury was selected for the trial in which Maleah’s maternal grandmother challenges the custody of the girl’s older brother against Maleah’s biological father, Craig Davis.

The fight for police custody comes a few weeks after Craig rushed to Derion Vence, the man who was the last to see little Maleah alive and who was engaged to Maleah’s mother.

Vence has been charged with falsifying evidence related to the death of little Maleah.

VIDEO: ABC13 caught up with Craig Davis moments after the incident

Witnesses say Davis then jumped onto several tables and attacked Vence, who was handcuffed and seated in the jury box in the courtroom. Vence apparently did not want to press charges, so no charges were laid against Davis.

According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3, 2019, he was attacked as he stopped to check a tire on his way to Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence’s one year old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked out by three Hispanic men, who later regained consciousness 24 hours later in the First Colony Mall area. Her son was with him but Maleah was not. He then entered a Sugar Land hospital, where he told the police that Maleah was missing.

The body of Maleah Davis was found in Arkansas on May 31, 2019, after being missing for a month.

Vence is in prison.

The video above is taken from a previous story.

RELATED STORIES

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.

.