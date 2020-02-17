[Males suspected of stealing from motor vehicles located sleeping with masks on in Joliet, police say]

Police in Joliet say 3 adult males accused of thieving items from autos had been discovered snoozing and donning masks inside a person of the autos Sunday in the southwest suburb.

Ed Lewis, 18, Dequan Wayne-Deon Kohnke, 23, and 22-year-old Montee Simpson Jr. are every single billed with possession of stolen assets, in accordance to Joliet police. Lewis is also billed with burglary to a motor motor vehicle, although Kohnke was also strike with an aggravated illegal use of a weapon charge.

The trio was found about seven: 48 a.m. in the 6400 block of Baring Ridge Drive by officers responding to experiences of a suspicious car or truck, police stated. The men have been located sleeping in the auto with gloves and masks on.

Montee Simpson Jr (L), Ed Lewis (M), Dequan Wayne-Deon Kohnke (R) Joliet law enforcement

Officers observed “suspected cannabis in simple view” and uncovered multiple products from stolen automobiles inside of, police reported. Kohnke was allegedly carrying a gun when he was searched.

Investigators established the stolen things were taken from motor vehicles in Joliet, Kane County, North Aurora and Oswego, law enforcement said.

The guys are remaining held at the Will County Jail, police reported. Lewis and Simpson are each and every becoming held on $20,000 bail, whilst Kohnke’s bail was established at $50,000, according to courtroom documents. They are established to seem in court docket Wednesday.