Malindo Air Quarantines Seven Crew Members in China | Malaysia

Malindo Air has confirmed that seven of its crew members have been quarantined in Zhengzhou, China, for up to 14 days after suspected that a passenger on board was infected with the novel coronavirus. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 26 – Malindo Air has confirmed that seven of its crew members have been quarantined in Zhengzhou, China, for up to 14 days after suspecting that a passenger on board was infected with the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement released on the airline’s official Facebook page today, the crew members flew from Kuala Lumpur to Zhengzhou on January 24.

“Malindo Air is closely monitoring the situation and providing the crew and authorities in China with the support they need to minimize the spread of the corona virus.

“Proactive screening of passengers on the ground and closer control over the movement of our passengers on all flights to and from mainland China will continue.

“All Chinese passengers from Hubei Province have to present a medical certificate to prove their fitness to fly. Those who were found unsuitable should not board the flight, ”the statement said.

Passengers can contact the Malindo Air Customer Care team at (email protected) or cancel or change their flights at + 603-7841 5388 (8 a.m. – 10 p.m.). – Bernama