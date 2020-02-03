Mall owners among groups making $ 81 million bid for Forever 21 – KGET 17

by: MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press

FILE – In this photo from January 22, 2020, a storefront is closed under an Express retail clothing store in Valley West Mall in West Des Moines, Iowa. On Tuesday, January 28, the Conference Board reports on the confidence of American consumers for January. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik, file)

A consortium of buyers, including mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners, is offering $ 81 million for Forever 21, the ubiquitous staple of the mall that went bankrupt in September.

Simon and Brookfield are the largest owners of Forever 21. The other bidder is Authentic Brands Group, which has acquired license rights from other troubled retailers such as Barneys New York.

Forever 21, based in Los Angeles, is a private company founded by the Chang family. He joined a list of rapidly growing retailers who have fallen victim to changing teenage purchasing behaviors and preferences that have increasingly turned away from shopping malls in favor of online brands or thrift stores.

The bankruptcy of Forever 21 marked a dramatic drop for the retailer. The company was founded in 1984 and, along with other fast fashion chains like H&M and Zara, experienced a surge in popularity among young buyers that took off in the mid-1990s. It had the weight of the market to convince customers of traditional pillars like Abercrombie & Fitch and American Eagle.

Their popularity increased during the Great Recession, when buyers searched for fashion deals. But Forever 21 continued an aggressive expansion of stores as shoppers moved online. It has since closed hundreds of stores around the world. At the time of bankruptcy, it operated approximately 800 stores worldwide, including more than 500 in the United States. The company said at the time of filing that it would continue to operate its e-commerce business, which accounts for 16% of total sales.

Other interested parties have until February 7 to submit a higher offer. If a higher offer is accepted, a breakage fee of $ 4.6 million is charged.

The sale approval will face a judge on February 11.