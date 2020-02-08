Mall siege: hundreds rescued, gunmen still at large after Thai massacre

Hundreds of people were rescued from a Thai mall after a soldier opened fire in the mall, killing at least 20 people and injuring 31 others.

The soldier shot and killed his commander in the Surathampithak army camp before stealing weapons and ammunition and escaping in a stolen Humvee on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. local time.

He then drove to Terminal 21 shopping mall, where many people celebrated a long weekend, and shot civilians.

A soldier opened fire in a busy Thai mall and killed 20 people. Photo / delivery

The shooter broadcast the mass shootings to Facebook via live stream and posted selfies on the platform before his profile was removed by the social media giant.

“The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, with many injured and killed,” said Pol Col Krissana Pattanacharoen, the police spokesman.

Defense Secretary General Kongcheep Tantrawanit said late Saturday that 20 deaths had been confirmed. Another 31 people were reported injured, some seriously, Bangkok Post reported.

Armed forces rescued all civilians from a shopping mall in Thailand after a soldier opened fire and killed at least 20 people. Photo / AP

Officials who stormed the building late Saturday urged the shooter to surrender, but they were faced with angry shouts and more shots.

Troops from a special warfare unit were dispatched to the mall, where the attacker is believed to have held 16 people hostage on the fourth floor.

“We don’t know why he did it. Apparently he went crazy,” Defense Department spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit said.

People who got out of the Korat shopping mall in Terminal 21 walk outside the building in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand. Photo / AP

Police Crime Suppression Division commands arrived from Bangkok by helicopter. The police also brought the man’s mother in hopes of persuading him to surrender, the Bangkok Post reported.

Around 8:30 p.m., it was reported that special forces troops were preparing to “engage” the shooter in the mall.

However, the main focus was on safely evacuating the hundreds of buyers and workers who were still inside.

At around 11:30 p.m., the police said they had checked floors G, 1, 2 and 3 in the mall.

Lieutenant General Thanya Kriatisarn, commander of the Second Army region, identified the suspect as Sgt Maj Jakrapanth Thomma [32] from the Surathampithak camp.

The man, who is believed to be the shooter, posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements such as “Nobody Can Escape Death” and “Should I Give Up?” In a later post, he wrote, “I’ve already stopped.”

This screenshot is from the Facebook livestream video of Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma during an attack northeast of Bangkok. Photo / Facebook

His profile picture shows him in a mask, in military clothes and armed with a pistol. The background image shows a pistol and bullets.

In a social media photo that appears to be from his Facebook page, the suspect is wearing a green-clad military helmet, while a fireball and black smoke rage behind him. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the start of filming.