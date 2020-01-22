Malnourished dog with burn marks on head abandoned in Valley Stream

MINEOLA, Long Island – A malnourished dog with burn marks on his head has been abandoned in New York, and authorities are offering a $ 5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

The Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the Attorney General’s Office report that the mixture of white male boxers was found in a fenced yard open around 5:00 p.m. January 10.

They say the dog, now called Chester, has proven to be extremely thin with several burn marks on the top of its head.

The dog was brought to the Central Veterinary Associates of Valley Stream, who referred the matter to the town of Hempstead animal shelter.

After an examination, the veterinarians determined that the dog was not suffering from any medical condition that could cause weight loss and that the burns on the top of the head were probably due to smoking.

“This innocent animal suffered needlessly, and we must get justice for Chester,” said district attorney Madeline Singas. “I am grateful to the Nassau County SPCA for offering this $ 5,000 award to help us find and prosecute anyone who died of starvation and burned this poor dog.”

Chester is temporarily supported by host families.

“Burning an animal with cigarettes and letting it starve to the point of being emaciated is a clear sign of neglect and abuse,” said Nassau County SPCA president Gary Rogers. “

If you have any information, please call the Nassau County Council Line at 516-571-7755 and the case number ACU 5-20. The SPCA hotline against animal abuse is: 516-843-7722.

