Malnourished teenagers weighed only 26 pounds; Woman arrested

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) – A Pennsylvania woman is in custody after finding that a 16-year-old was severely malnourished in her care and the teenager weighed only 26 pounds.

41-year-old Elisabet Estrada faces serious assault and threatens the well-being of the children who are accused of their role in the incident.

On October 24, 2019, the police from Franklin County Children and Youth Services received an investigation into a 16-year-old who was admitted to the Hershey Medical Center for extreme malnutrition.

According to the affidavit, the teenager weighed 26 pounds at the time of admission to the hospital.

Court documents describe the victim as lean with extremely obvious and starved ribs. The victim is said to have been emaciated and placed in bed in the fetal position as if he could not stretch out, according to the affidavit.

The police contacted Estrada, who had custody of the victim.

It was found that she called the genetics test staff at Hershey Medical Center and said that her son “has no medical problems that require hospitalization.”

After requesting a schedule for the victim’s medical history, Estrada said the teenager was born in December 2002 and weighed 6 pounds.

In January 2005 the child was 3 years old and weighed around £ 22 according to court records.

Thereafter, the victim’s next medical care was in January 2019, when Estrada took the victim to a walk-in clinic. At that time the victim weighs 25 pounds.

In February 2019, the victim was also brought to Keystone Pediatrics and weighed 34 pounds at that time.

Afterwards, the victim was seen at Hershey Medical Center in April 2019 and at that time weighed £ 29.76, according to court records.

In October 2019, the victim was brought to the Hershey Medical Center due to extreme malnutrition, weighing 26 pounds, and remained in care until December 23.

At the time of release, the victim weighed 45 pounds.

On January 13, a medical professional at Penn State Hershey Medical Center reported that, according to her medical opinion, the victim’s condition was due to malnutrition and neglect.

Due to the age and care of the victim, she was considered the source of the victim’s medical problems, according to the lawsuit.

Police say the other three children of Estrada “appeared to be in good general health.”

The neighbors in the area are shocked to hear the news.

“I mean, I knew she had two others, but the other two were always inside,” said a neighbor who didn’t want to be identified.

“I hope she is honestly held in prison,” said another neighbor, Dean Kakaziotis. “It’s crazy that you can neglect your own child, but then the other children are fine. How does it work?”

She is currently being held in Franklin County Jail for a $ 25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 28th.

