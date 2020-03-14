Malone post has been criticized for the fact that he has canceled a show in the arena among koronavirusnaga crisis

Malone post was a response for his sold-out experience, because many artists continue to cancel their tour amid increasing koronavirusnaga crisis.

With the deterioration of the current situation in the last week held the scheduled tour dates, which like The Who, Madonna, Pearl Jam and My Chemical Romance. Festivals, including Coachella, Big Weekend and Snowbombing, has also been canceled to try to curb the outbreak.

It also reported that “Live Nation” – promoters, are lagging behind the current tensions Malalona – to cancel all upcoming tours in the coming days, although an official announcement has not yet been done.

Despite the repression, Malone Post reached the second round of its “run” tour on Thursday night (March 12), coming on the scene in 18,000 facilities in Denver, Colorado.

In response, some fans came to Twitter, to express their criticism of the decision.

@pepsicenter What awful irresponsible to continue the concert “Post Malone” tonight in Denver. It looks terrible for the object, the artist and the brand @pepsi @ramonlaguarta @PostMalone #CoronaOutbreak

– Carnival Joe (@Joecarnival) March 12, 2020

“I thought I’d see the empty space to the middle of the Post Malone flash COVID-19 turns out … That’s a lot packed for social distancing.” – Ryan said Harer, journalist agencies 9 News.

Elsewhere, one Twitter user described the decision to continue the Pepsi Center concert “terribly irresponsible”. Another said: “Wow Dick recklessly and greedily Thank you for the loss of $ 300 will not escape, this place will be empty Determined also will hold a Pepsi Center in the future…..”

See. More reactions below.

Wow. Wildly irresponsible and greedy. Thank you for the loss of $ 300. Do not go, this place will be empty. Definitely I will not hold a Pepsi Center and in the future. @ 9NEWS

– bold blonde (@ABolderBlonde) March 12, 2020

Post Malone killed a Colorado https://t.co/j7d7Lgnryj

– Graham Marmus (@gWinbags) March 13, 2020

On behalf of the Colorado, I would like to say very formal to Fuck You on @PostMalone for having canceled his show last night. Foolish, selfish, disgraceful. You will be directly responsible for the deaths.

– Ryan Seabury (@sampenguin) March 13, 2020

-NBA season suspended

-NCAA tournament is canceled

Season -NHL suspended

Season -MLB moved

-Denver schools closed

-CO in emergency mode

-Wait concert Malone? I packed. # 9Novyya https://t.co/7dzgQ8Aj5o

– Mark Salinger (@MarcSallinger) March 13, 2020

Colorado has not yet introduced a ban on large public gatherings, though the government urged citizens to cancel their own accord, in order to minimize the risk.

Meanwhile, last night (March 13) reported that the British government is preparing to ban mass gatherings, as coronavirus continues to spread.