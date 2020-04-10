Malta, Accused of Deactivating Migrant Vessels, Condemns Closing of the Port by Rescuing a Sunken Ship on the Beach

A group of North African migrants boarding a ship that sank off the coast of Malta in the Mediterranean Sea were taken ashore Friday morning, a day after the government said it could no longer guarantee the rescue or landing of people who sought shelter and closed its ports.

Sixty-four migrants were intercepted by Maltese armed forces wearing bio-hazard clothing, Reuters reported. Migrants are placed in detention in accordance with the 14-day quarantine imposed by the island nation.

“It is in the interest, and responsibility, of such people not to endanger themselves on risky trips to a country that is not in a position to offer them a safe port,” the government said in a statement.

The rescue came a day after the government, following a similar announcement in Italy, closed its border for travelers, and after a report in The New York Times claimed that the Maltese armed forces were responsible for cutting off the engine power of migrant ship engines and organizing it. adrift.

Both Italy, the epicenter of the spread of the new coronavirus in Italy, and Malta, along with neighboring Greece and Spain since 2015, have been working to reduce migration from North Africa, especially in Libya, because more than 1 million people are seeking safe landing routes on European soil .

“Given the magnitude of these pressures, it is assumed that the Malta authorities are not in a position to guarantee the rescue of illegal immigrants aboard ships, ships or other vessels, or to ensure the availability of ‘safe’ places in Malta for each person rescued at sea, “the Malta government said in a statement to the European Commission.

With quarantine outbreaks spreading across much of mainland Europe, with far more cases than reported in North Africa, officials are worried that additional migrants might burden the overworked health system.

Malta has 319 active cases of new viruses, with 2 deaths and 16 recoveries, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The graph below, provided by Statista, shows the spread of COVID-19 throughout the world on April 9.

A graph provided by Statista shows the global spread of the new corona virus as early as April 9. More than 1.5 million people have suffered, more than 346,000 of them have recovered and more than 93,000 of them have died.

Statista

Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advice on the Use of Face Coverings to Slow the Spread of COVID-19

The CDC recommends wearing cloth face covers in public where social distance measures are difficult to maintain.

A simple face cloth can help slow the spread of the virus by those who are infected and by those who have no symptoms.

Face cloth can be made from household items. Guides offered by CDC. (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html)

Cloth face covers should be washed regularly. Washing machine is enough.

Lift the face mask safely without touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and wash your hands immediately after removing the cover.

Suggestions of the World Health Organization to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

Cleanliness advice

Clean hands as often as possible with soap and water, or rub alcohol-based hands.

Wash your hands after coughing or sneezing; when treating sick people; before, during and after food preparation; before eating; after using the toilet; when hands look dirty; and after handling animals or waste.

Maintain a distance of at least 1 meter (3 feet) from anyone who coughs or sneezes.

Avoid touching your hands, nose, and mouth. Don’t spit in public.

Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or elbows that bend when you cough or sneeze. Discard the tissue immediately and clean your hands.

Medical advice

Avoid close contact with other people if you have symptoms.

Stay home if you feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headaches and colds, to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease to medical facilities and other people.

If you experience serious symptoms (fever, cough, difficulty breathing) seek medical attention early and contact your local health authority first.

Record any recent contact with others and travel details to give to authorities who can track and prevent the spread of disease.

Stay abreast of developments in COVID-19 issued by health authorities and follow their guidelines.

Use of masks and gloves