Malta has rescued rescued migrants despite coronavirus ban

VALLETTA – – A group of North African migrants rescued from a sinking boat arrived on the coast of Malta early Friday, hours after the government announced it would not allow other groups after closing its ports due to coronavirus infection.

The 64 migrants were rescued by Malta’s armed forces from a boat inside the Malta rescue zone south of the island and brought the coastline. Malta on Thursday followed Italy, the country that has hitherto seen most deaths from the epidemic, with the announcement that it would no longer allow migrant boats because of the risk of coronavirus infection.

The Maltese government said in a statement that armed forces were monitoring migrants for hours before a patrol boat.

However, it said Malta could not guarantee further rescues and would not allow any further removal of the rescued people as resources were tightened to the COVID-19 standard.

New arrivals were received by soldiers wearing bio-suits shortly after midnight. They will be kept in detention.

“It is in the interest, and responsibility, of such people not to risk themselves on a dangerous trip to a country that is not in a position to offer them a safe harbor,” the government said.

Malta imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travelers entering the country, closed schools and told people to stay home in the event of an emergency.

This week announced its first death from COVID-19, a coronavirus-related disease, and had 319 active cases on Thursday, according to government figures.

After a relative decline in the arrival of boat migrants from Africa, numbers began to pick again in the first two months of the year only to fall sharply in March as Italy was hit by the epidemic of coronavirus.

Prior to the crisis, ships operated by relief groups routinely patrolled the Libyan coast looking to rescue migrants from flimsy boats. Most retreated but a ship operated by German charity Sea-Eye returned to the area last week and picked up 150 migrants on Monday.

In both Italy and Malta, the two nearest European countries, closed, it is unclear where they will be taken. (Reporting by Christopher Scicluna Editing by Gareth Jones)