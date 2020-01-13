Malta swears in new prime minister, which takes over after the murder of journalist, corruption scandal

Loading...

Lawyer Robert Abela, 42, was sworn in Monday as Prime Minister of Malta, succeeding Joseph Muscat who resigned in his investigation into the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Abela was elected leader of the ruling Labor party in a vote among party members on Saturday. The son of a former Maltese president, was elected to parliament for the first time in 2017 and has little political experience.

Hundreds of supporters stood in line at Valletta’s Republic Street to greet the new prime minister who waved to the crowd from a balcony in the presidential palace after taking the oath.

Abela has vowed to pay more attention to social issues, in particular the standard of living and pensions, and has proposed offering free medicines to pensioners. He also promised to strengthen the rule of law and encourage good governance – issues on which Muscat was repeatedly criticized.

Abela referred to the national trauma caused by killing in the island nation and said in his victory speech on Sunday that “the ship has stabilized”.

He has not announced any rescheduling of the cabinet.

Muscat announced his resignation last month for allegations of protecting his chief of staff Keith Schembri and others associated with Yorgen Fenech, a prominent businessman accused of being complicit in the murder of Caruana Galizia.

Fenech has pleaded not guilty of complicity in the 2017 murder. Schembri resigned at the end of November but denied misconduct. faced a difficult challenge.

“Abela deserves a chance, but skepticism is appropriate,” Giegold said in an email statement, adding that Abela had been a one-time legal adviser to Muscat.

“Malta must finally comply with European rules when it comes to money laundering, the independence of the judiciary and banking supervision,” he added, referring to issues raised by both the EU Commission and the EU Parliament. examined.