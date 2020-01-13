Malta’s new leader promises to strengthen the rule of law after its predecessor exits the cloud

Loading...

VALLETTA – Malta’s new head of government, Robert Abela, pledged to strengthen the rule of law and said the country will emerge stronger after the recent events. This happened on Sunday before he will replace Joseph Muscat as Prime Minister.

Muscat resigns after an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The ruling Labor party elected Abela as the new party leader in a vote on Saturday, and he is sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday.

Muscat is not directly involved in the murder case, but announced its resignation last month after the homeland middleman’s testimony in the homicide plot linked people in Muscat’s inner circle to attempts to allegedly cover up.

“Malta is not experiencing tragedy, but it is going to be a delicate time from which it will emerge strengthened,” said Abela to hundreds of cheering supporters at a party event in a crowded sports pavilion.

He promised that mistakes would not be repeated without going into details.

“We will continue to strengthen the rule of law and good governance,” he said.

Muscat denied any wrongdoing regarding the murder, but admitted that he could have handled the consequences better.

Abela, 42, a lawyer specializing in labor and employment law, is a political newcomer who was elected to the Maltese parliament for the first time in 2017. Muscat appointed him advisor and allowed him to attend cabinet meetings.

Labor would remain a party open to everyone and offering equal opportunities, Abela said.

“We will continue to work with continuity and stability. We will maintain the formula that has given us election victories and economic growth while changing what needs to be changed, ”he said.

His priority is social justice. Everyone, he said, should benefit from Malta’s growing economy and he urged the business community to partner with the government without ignoring the employees.

He won 58 percent of the leadership vote against Chris Fearne, 56, deputy prime minister and health minister, who was initially the favorite, according to polls.