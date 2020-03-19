Mama June and Boyfriend Geno Still Going to Casino Despite Pandemonium

exclusive

Mama June and Geno Doak gambling on their health – perhaps worse than usual – because they are still hanging out at a Florida casino despite the coronavirus pandemic.

June and her BF hang out Tuesday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, FL – and the couple told us that the couple didn’t seem to be walking around the casino floor. They refer to it literally, not metaphorically.

Mom and Geno are looking to end the endurance of stopping their good times from running … South Florida casinos are starting to close as officials recommend avoiding most people, but the Hard Rock remains open and adopts social isolation measures. As you can see, the casino floor is relatively empty.

Mom and her guy are getting what Hard Rock wants … as we reported, them flowing in the fries inside there just last month. FYI, this is the same resort where Anna Nicole Smith died back in 2007.

It looks like Mom and Geno are still in the lot now. We were told by Witnesses who were dressed in some clothes, which was interesting because only hotel guests had access to the pool.

Remember, Mom sold his house in Georgia, for the way below its cost. And, since then, he’s been acting. If the “hiding place” order is dropped, the June TBD area.