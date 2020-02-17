[Mama white rhino ‘chooses’ name of baby at ZooTampa]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
by: Daisy Ruth

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa’s baby white rhino officially has a name…that was chosen by her mother!

Mom Kidogo “chose” the name Kayin by chewing on some food set on top of a labeled rock. Kidogo chose the name Kayin over Kandoro.

Kayin was born Jan. 16 and is the seventh rhino born into the zoo’s Species Survival Plan.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the white rhino is listed as a “near-threatened” species and is the only rhino species that is not considered endangered.

