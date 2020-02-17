[mama-white-rhino-‘chooses’-name-of-baby-at-zootampa]

by: Daisy Ruth
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ZooTampa’s baby white rhino officially has a name…that was chosen by her mother!
Mom Kidogo “chose” the name Kayin by chewing on some food set on top of a labeled rock. Kidogo chose the name Kayin over Kandoro.
Kayin was born Jan. 16 and is the seventh rhino born into the zoo’s Species Survival Plan.
According to the World Wildlife Fund, the white rhino is listed as a “near-threatened” species and is the only rhino species that is not considered endangered.
