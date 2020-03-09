Mamata Banerjee has nominated four nominees for the Rajya Sabha March elections – news from India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairman and CM Benza, West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee on Sunday appointed four former members of the Lok Sabha as party candidates for the five-term Rajya Sabha elections on March 26.

Of the nominees, former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi, theater personality Arpita Ghosh and former Congress MP Mausam Noor contested the 2019 Lokva Sabsi elections but lost. The fourth, Subrata Bakshi, is the president of the state party unit and a key leader of the side room.

Announcing the decision on Twitter on Sunday, Banerjee wrote: “I am pleased to announce that @AITCofficial will appoint Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi & Subrata Bakshi to the Rajya Sabha. As part of my ongoing effort to empower women, I am proud that half of our nominations are # International WomensDay Women. “

On April 2, seats were vacated with the end of the term of painter Jogen Chowdhury, former bureaucratic turned minister Manish Gupta, industrialist KD Singh, newspaper editor Ahmed Hassan Imran (all represented by TMC) and expelled Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Ritabrata Banerjee.

TMC has 229 MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly with 294 members, followed by the Left and the Congress with 26 members each. The BJP has 13 members.

Based on the strength on the floor of the Assembly, TMC’s victory is assured in four places. Fifth place could reach the Left and Congress if they support one candidate.

Whether TMC will apply for a fifth-party candidate will be decided later, party leaders said.

The BJP, which does not have enough power at the bottom of the assembly to select its Rajya Sabha candidate, has emerged as TMC’s strongest challenger in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, mocking TMC’s election.

“She nominated the three who lost in the Lok Sabha elections. She rewards those rejected by the people. It is not difficult to imagine that the TMC is doomed to the future,” BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh said. The TMC has 13 members in the upper house of the 245-seat parliament.

The next round of polls at the Rajya Sabha in 55 places across India is March 26 and March 13 is the last date for nomination applications.

