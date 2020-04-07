Mamata phone calls queries on Tablighi occasion ‘communal’, avoids giving any solutions

File impression of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | ANI

Kolkata: West Bengal Main Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday declined to give an update on the standing of the individuals from the condition who experienced attended Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat congregation, telling the media to not ask “communal questions”.

So considerably, Banerjee has only the moment shared the information of the variety of persons from Bengal who had attended the occasion.

On 1 April, even though addressing the media, she claimed 54 attendees had been traced — 44 of them are overseas nationals.

“We obtained a checklist of 71 men and women, we have now traced 54, and 44 of them are foreigners. All of them had been quarantined. They are cooperating with us. We will appeal to them to occur forward and share the specifics with the authorities. There is almost nothing to be frightened of,” Banerjee had stated.

But 6 times later, when she was asked for an update on the matter, Banerjee claimed, “Do not talk to communal queries.”

Govt officers tight-lipped

Even though all condition governments across the state are consistently sharing figures joined to the Tablighi function, Bengal government officers have decided on to remain restricted-lipped.

The only official statement, apart from for the chief minister’s, that arrived on the challenge was from West Bengal Residence Secretary Alapan Banerjee.

On 31 March, he had tweeted, “All those people from WB, who have participated in this party (Tablighi Jamaat) are getting identified and will be quickly examined for Covid and put beneath obligatory 14 times quarantine.”

Details of attendees not idiot-proof

According to a report by central stability agencies, 232 persons had attended the Tablighi occasion from West Bengal. Of this, 123 are Indian nationals and 109 are foreigners.

Meanwhile, Bengal law enforcement officials reported they are trying tricky to trace all the attendees, but facts, including cellular phone numbers or addresses of the attendees, furnished by the central government appeared to be both non-purposeful or ended up getting used by some others or their family members members.

A senior police formal explained several of the attendees from the point out are even now in Delhi and less than quarantine.

‘CM is bringing her appeasement politics’

The Bengal BJP, meanwhile, accused Mamata of taking part in “appeasement politics” amid the Covid-19 crisis.

BJP point out president Dilip Ghosh claimed he has written to Union Health and fitness Minister Severe Vardhan about the way the Bengal governing administration is managing the Tablighi subject.

“I am stunned to see that our chief minister is bringing her appeasement politics below far too. No one is blaming a community in individual. It is about tracing the individuals and made up of the infection in the course of the time of an outbreak,” he additional.

“She is bringing communal agenda and politics right here far too. We bought a quantity from Delhi that all-around 270 persons are in this article. At the very least 7 of them were determined in my constituency Kharagpur. Locals have educated the administration as well.”

An additional senior BJP chief, who does not want to be named, echoed Ghosh.

“She (Mamata) is yet again fearful of that 30 per cent (Muslim) vote bank. Having said that, this is not a political situation. But she is nonetheless imagining of the forthcoming assembly elections,” additional the chief.

Trinamool Congress MP from Murshidabad Abu Taher Khan, in the meantime, mentioned individuals, who attended the event, are cooperating with the governing administration.

“Some individuals are making an attempt to politicise this, that is unfortunate. We are with our chief minister. It must not be played communally,” Khan included.

‘Identification of attendees just cannot have communal angle’

Chatting to The Print, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mentioned, “The best reason is served when authentic time figures are shared. This emanates from the Supreme Court order. The apex court has rightly indicated that this kind of suppression can crank out worry. Sharing of info should come about by the quickest method, usually speculation will occupy place.

“As regards to the Nizamuddin celebration, it has shaken all people and it has also enhanced the obstacle enormously. Figuring out the people today who participated and taking acceptable action can under no circumstances have a communal angle to it. In this battle versus the virus, as it was rightly indicated by PM Modi. We will need to increase over politics, ideologies and communities,” he included.

