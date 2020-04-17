Mamata presents Rs 10 lakh insurance protect to journalists, asks them to report optimistic information

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee distributes masks all around Kolkata Friday | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday requested journalists in the condition to spotlight favourable news amid the Covid-19 pandemic, declaring adverse experiences were leaving men and women “depressed”.

“This is not my opinion, I have heard this. Men and women are having extremely depressed observing detrimental information all the time,” she said in a video deal with to the media from Nabanna, the point out secretariat.

“They do not even have serials to enjoy as taking pictures has stopped. They are only seeing Covid-19 all the time. There is nothing beyond it and this influences mental health. I would request everyone to spotlight positive matters and current Bengal as a product,” the CM reported.

“The reporters, who are performing round the clock (amid the pandemic), have no include, neither do they have superior salaries,” she reported. “They are doing work incredibly tough. We are extending our Rs 10 lakh insurance policies address to all accredited journalists. They (journalists) ought to be associated with the federal government. They have a lot of facts that will enable us through this hour of disaster,” stated Mamata. “I would request you to share details of people today starving or malpractices, if any.”

When ThePrint approached authorities officials to question what the plan would entail, they reported it would be a mixture of clinical and life address that will lengthen until eventually 31 Could.

The main minister also weighed in on retrenchment in the media field, which has been blamed on the economic impact of the lockdown, stating journalists really should not be fired.

‘Don’t misreport deaths’

Mamata’s praise for journalists came two days immediately after she took exception to media stories that purportedly offered an inflated Covid-19 toll for West Bengal, and threatened to guide scribes who report “unconfirmed” fatality figures.

Around the past number of times, she has warned journalists towards citing figures received from random hospitals or well being officials, indicating facts need to be verified by the government.

“Some of you (reporters) wrote that 30 people have been killed. From where by are you obtaining this knowledge? Who confirmed such quantities?” she claimed Wednesday.

Mamata has established up an pro committee that analyses all Covid-19 fatalities. The panel goes by means of the medical background and other reports of each and every client and offers its sights on the ‘cause of death’.

As recommended by the committee, the govt updates the dying figure once in four times. The existing toll for Bengal stands at 10.

