Mamata transfers IAS, IPS officers about ration offer and mosque gathering row

Kolkata: Three IAS officers and an IPS officer have been transferred in the past 24 hrs in West Bengal soon after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction in excess of their managing of the Covid-19 disaster and the lockdown.

The transfer purchase of the IAS officers — Principal Secretary, Food items and Provides Manoj Agarwal, and District Magistrates (DM) of West Burdwan, Shashank Shethi, and Darjeeling Deepap Priya P. — had been issued Thursday.

On Friday, Banerjee issued the transfer buy of Ajeet Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP), Murshidabad district.

Mamata unhappy with ration distribution

Banerjee during a televised meeting Thursday at the point out secretariat, Nabanna, said she was “extremely unhappy” with the food stuff distribution office and the way ration shops are remaining managed.

Resources in the government explained this comes right after Banerjee received stories in the earlier week of beneficiaries not getting the allotted food grains — rice and wheat.

In some scenarios, even the ruling Trinamool Congress neighborhood leaders, such as councillors and MLAs, ended up accused of getting foodstuff grains away from the selected ration stores by daunting the shop house owners. The community leaders were also accused of distributing the government ration to the people today just to show that they are supporting them out amid this disaster.

Banerjee had issued many warnings to the foodstuff distribution division previously and also to her party’s neighborhood leaders against these mismanagement of govt ration.

On Thursday she finally purchased the transfer of the department’s secretary Agarwal, who has been despatched “on compulsory waiting”, that means he does not have any posting now.

Agarwal has been replaced by Parwez Ahmed Siddiqui.

Influx in Siliguri, lockdown breach good reasons for transfer

Darjeeling DM Deepap Priya P. has been brought again to Nabanna as ‘officer on distinctive duty’ at the House division.

In accordance to sources, Deepap was transferred as the inflow of people from other states to Siliguri, which is a tri-junction of worldwide borders — Bhutan, Nepal and China — could not be introduced less than management.

What’s more, a girl, who tested optimistic for Covid-19 in an spot in Siliguri and afterwards died, infected at the very least nine members of her family and later on it grew to become a Covid-19 cluster in Siliguri.

The new district magistrate for Darjeeling is now Ponnambalam S.

West Burdwan DM Shethi has been appointed as the ‘officer on specific duty’ to the chief secretary.

In accordance to sources, Shethi was transferred immediately after there were reviews of individuals violating the lockdown in the district. Resources extra Shethi was replaced by Purnendu Manjhi.

SP of Murshidabad transferred

Yadav has been posted as the SP, Counter Insurgency Pressure, in Durgapur. He has been replaced by K. Sabari Raj Kumar.

Sources said Yadav’s transfer comes a 7 days right after a big accumulating exterior a mosque at the time of Friday prayers snowballed into a main controversy.

The Mamata Banerjee govt was criticised for allowing for Muslims to gather outside the house a mosque amid the lockdown.

A senior governing administration formal also mentioned that Yadav was transferred as Banerjee was offended right after hundreds of day-to-day wagers, such as ladies and young children, came out on the streets in Domkal to protest towards lack of foods supplies.

Meanwhile, in a televised conference with DMs, SPs and departmental secretaries Friday, Banerjee has asked them to seal the inter-condition borders and also keep a vigil on the intercontinental border entry factors.

