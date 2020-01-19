Man, 23, charged with attempted murder

A West Australian man accused of having cut another man’s throat with a knife was charged with attempted murder.

The 23-year-old man is said to have attacked his 39-year-old victim at around 9:00 p.m. on Friday after being asked to leave the man’s Beaconsfield home, south of Perth.

The police say he visited the house to speak to a woman he knew, but who became “violent”.

Forensic teams investigate after a 39-year-old man’s throat was cut in a house in Beaconsfield. (9Nachrichten)

“He hit the male victim with a knife and injured his neck,” a spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

The man then fled the scene before the paramedics and police arrived.

The injured was brought to Fiona Stanley Hospital, where he is in a stable condition after the operation.

His attacker was arrested in Bushland late Saturday after Detectives and the Tactical Response Group issued a warrant in a house in the city’s northern suburbs.

The man has also been charged with other offenses unrelated to the Beaconsfield attack.

This includes burglary and crime damage following an incident in Spearwood near Fremantle on Thursday.

He has been denied police bail and is expected to appear in front of Perth Magistrates’ Court on Sunday.