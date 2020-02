Law enforcement are searching for a 24-year-outdated man very last observed in Austin on the West Facet.

Craig Echols was final observed Jan. 27 in the 5700 block of West LeMoyne Avenue, Chicago law enforcement claimed. He may possibly be in will need of professional medical interest.

He is five-foot-7, 150 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair, law enforcement claimed.

Any individual with facts about his whereabouts is questioned to contact Region North detectives at 312-744-8266.