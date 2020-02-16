[man,-27,-dies-after-crashing-rental-scooter-in-treasure-island]

TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — a 27-year-old man died after crashing a rental motor scooter in Treasure Island Saturday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian found Nolan Ryan Webb lying inside bushes off Gulf Boulevard around 12: 15 a.m. Sunday.

Deputies said Ryan was driving a motor scooter rental in Treasure Island when he crashed into the bush and hit a metal water utility pipe and cement retaining wall.

A citizen heard the crash around 11: 15 p.m. but Webb wasn’t found until 12: 45 a.m., as he was hidden by the large bush.

Investigators said Webb was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

