A 30-calendar year-previous male was fatally shot Thursday in northeast Indiana.

Authorities were named about four: 45 p.m. near 36th Avenue and Colorado Avenue in Lake Station, the Lake County Coroner’s Office mentioned. There, they observed the male with gunshot wounds.

The guy, who lived in Lake Station, was pronounced dead later on in the evening, the coroner’s workplace mentioned. His death was dominated a homicide.

