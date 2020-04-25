Julius Whigham II @JuliusWhigham

The Florida Department of Motorways announced that it will not publish the name of a Naples man or the name of any other accident victim nationwide, citing an amendment to the Florida Constitution of 2018 modeled after the national Mars Law movement.

BOYNTON BEACH – A 60-year-old Naples man died Friday morning as he suffered a medical episode and drifted south on Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach, a Florida highway cartridge reported.

The agency did not disclose the man’s name, citing a new policy whereby FHP withholds the identities of victims of vehicle accidents from publicity.

The FHP mentioned a constitutional amendment passed in Florida in November 2018 that has been modeled as a result of the legal movement of victims of the national Marsian law. The law allows victims or their families to ban names in public reports.

In a statement released Friday, the agency said the Florida Constitution “protects victims of crime from information that could be used to locate or harass victims of crime.”

The agency, which monitors traffic on Interstate 95, Turnpike in Florida and other major roads in Palm Beach County, said it no longer discloses the names of victims or other personally identifiable information in its news releases.

According to FHP, the fatal incident on Friday occurred at about 8.15am when the driver was traveling south on I-95, near Woolbright Road.

The driver had a medical problem and he turned right and in the direction of the roadway.

The vehicle stopped south from the shoulder. It is not clear from the report whether the vehicle found anything as it tilted off the road. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating the accident.

