man,-70,-lifeless-just-after-hyde-park-carbon-monoxide-leak:-hearth-office

A fuel leak at a Hyde Park house Tuesday still left a 70-yr-aged male lifeless of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Crisis crews responded to the house about 10 p.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street and pointed out substantial carbon monoxide readings, fire officials claimed. The man was uncovered useless inside.

The spot was staying addressed as a crime scene, fireplace officials reported. The gasoline was shut off to the relaxation of the building.

Chicago police could not quickly present facts about the incident.