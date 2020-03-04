man,-88,-missing-from-brighton-park-located:-police

Filed under:
Police canceled the alert Wednesday.
Carlos Rodriguez, an 88-year-old man who went missing Tuesday from Brighton Park, has been found safe, Chicago police said.
