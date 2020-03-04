Man, 88, missing from Brighton Park located: police

Nellie McDonald
Police canceled the alert Wednesday.

Sun-Times Wire

Carlos Rodriguez

Carlos Rodriguez
Chicago police

Carlos Rodriguez, an 88-year-old man who went missing Tuesday from Brighton Park, has been found safe, Chicago police said.

Police canceled the alert Wednesday.

