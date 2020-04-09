Man Accused of Beating and Running Taken by Police Beaten and Tied to a Telephone Pole

A California man suspected of causing another man to faint by hitting him in his car after a heated debate was found by police who were beaten and tied to a telephone pole several hours later.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department said that verbal arguments between Thomas Bechtold, 29, and James Leslie, 47, resulted in Bechtold attempting murder and hit-and-run when he drove his car to Leslie on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the sheriff’s department and California Highway Patrol responded to the incident at an intersection in rural Valley Springs and were told that Bechtold escaped from the scene in his car after using it to knock Leslie unconscious.

An investigation that was immediately launched into Bechtold’s whereabouts did not produce results until about three hours later, when police received a report that Bechtold had been “demoted” near the same intersection where Leslie was beaten.

“When the deputies arrived, they found Bechtold, battered with his hands tied behind his back and tethered to a telephone pole,” officials said in a press release.

A man who thought he had left after hitting someone else in his car to end the fight was finally beaten and tied to a telephone pole several hours later.

Getty

Bechtold was arrested and taken to the Calaveras District Prison, where he was held on bail of nearly $ 2.2 million. He was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, a battery with serious injury and a run-and-run crime.

How Bechtold was finally beaten and tied to a pole is unclear, although the situation suggests that vigilante justice might have been involved. Police said the investigation remained open and they were looking for tips.

Newsweek contacted the Calaveras District Sheriff’s Department to provide additional comments and details but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Efforts to seek vigilante justice after a hit-and-run incident do not always end well.

In May 2019, a 21-year-old white woman who was later nicknamed “the woman George Zimmerman” allegedly shot dead an old black man in Georgia after he chased her when he failed to stop after a minor hit-and-run incident.

Incorrect identity has also become a problem for prospective guards. A Georgian man was sentenced to six months in prison and many more years on probation after he chased a man who he thought was a driver in a hit-and-run, shot in his car after he refused to stop in February 2019.

A New Jersey man seeking justice for the death of his run-and-run brother allegedly shot the wrong person in January 2019, telling him “you killed my brother” before shooting him three times in the face.