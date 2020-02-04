Man accused of breaking into Florida nursing home and killing patient

by: TERRY SPENCER, The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) – A man broke into a Florida nursing home and choked a 95-year-old patient with whom he had a relationship, the police said.

47-year-old William Hawkins is charged with murdering Robert Morell on January 5. He was suffocated with a pillow at the Tiffany Hall Nursing & Rehab Center in Port St. Lucie by an intruder. He was detained in St. Lucie County Prison on Tuesday.

According to a revised police arrest report, Hawkins quickly became the prime suspect because he was on Morell’s visitor list and matched the description of the staff who saw Morell fleeing shortly after midnight. An employee then selected Hawkins from a photo lineup.

Detectives learned that Morell’s 57-year-old friend, who was 15, had called the nursing home before the murder. She asked employees not to let Hawkins in because she feared he would hurt Morell.

Morell had been brought home in September because of feeding problems due to eating disorders. The friend told the detectives that she and Morell had an open relationship and that she had made an appointment with Hawkins after Morell went in, but that was over.

She said Hawkins broke into her bedroom through a window on January 4, about 15 hours before the murder, and woke her up. She told Detectives that Hawkins had noticed needles and a vial of insulin she was using to treat her cat, and suggested that she kill Morell by injecting the insulin into his feeding tube. She refused and said Hawkins stole her car when she called the nursing home to warn her.

Hawkins was found the day after hiding in a shed in the nearby town of Fort Pierce and was arrested for burglary and car theft, among other things, while investigators filed their murder lawsuit against him.

According to the local news website TCPalm, an unedited version of the report shows how Hawkins was in prison for his sister, who was carrying a police recorder. Then he confessed to the investigators that he wanted to murder Morell for some time, and by killing the man he had “achieved my goal in life,” the report said.

When asked how he felt about it, TCPalm replied: “(L) They say you wanted to climb Mount Everest in your life, okay? And all your life you have trained and trained and trained around Mount Everest OK? And finally you climbed it in your whole life, finally you made it up when you made it up, how would you feel? “

Hawkins was charged with murder last week, although no announcement was made. His public defense attorney did not respond immediately to receive a comment.

