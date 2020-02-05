Man accused of killing Alabama officer during interstate persecution

WARRIOR, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama police officer was mortally wounded in a gun chase, a mayor said, and a suspect was charged with murder on Wednesday.

The mayor of Kimberly, Bob Ellerbrock, told al.com, a city police officer whose name was not immediately published, that he was killed in a confrontation that began on Interstate 65 at around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The police tried to stop a vehicle on the highway and the driver did not want to drive past, news agencies reported. A patrol car from the city of Kimberly was there and the officer was shot.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but later died.

Jefferson County Prison records indicate that a man, Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, who was publicly identified as a suspect in the shootout, was charged with murdering a police officer a few hours later.

According to the Warrior police, three other people were arrested, but it was not clear whether additional charges were raised. Officials were planning an afternoon news conference to discuss the shootout.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey’s office said she called and spoke to the killed officer’s parents.

“The security of our citizens and the rule of law are paramount for our officials, who are willing to risk their lives for us. His victim will never be forgotten, ”she said in a statement.

Seven officers were killed on duty in Alabama last year. The chief attorney for Northern Alabama, United States attorney Jay Town, tweeted his grief over the killing of the Kimberly officer.

“Law enforcement violence is crazy,” said Town.

Johnson has been arrested on multiple occasions over the past decade for drug possession and other charges, according to court records. It was not immediately clear whether Johnson had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.