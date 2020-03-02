man-accused-of-killing-mother,-stabbing-father-to-bear-psychological-health-and-fitness-evaluation

An Amesbury male who prosecutors say fatally stabbed his mom and still left his stepfather critically hurt at their dwelling Saturday will undergo a mental wellness analysis, a choose dominated at his arraignment Monday.

John Brittan, 27, appeared in Newburyport District Court in an above-sized extended white T-shirt, a large beard and long brown hair, seeking around the courtroom and remaining silent as prices including murder towards him were read through aloud.

Brittan is accused of killing his mother, Barbara Diehl-Peirce, 65, of Amesbury, and leaving his stepfather, Edmond Peirce, with non-lifestyle threatening accidents at a New Hampshire medical center Sunday, the Essex District Attorney’s Business office mentioned.

A substantial team of supporters for the victims sat in the front row of the hearing and did not speak to reporters. A girl with the team repeatedly advised a Herald reporter they had very little to say.

A police report suggests officers responded to a report of a stabbing at four: 05 p.m. to Diehl-Peirce’s address on Chester Street in Amesbury and at the same time started looking for Brittan who fled the scene. A K-nine officer helped cops discover an “improvised handgun” and a knife in bushes at the handle before cops arrested a barefoot, blood and feces-protected Brittan on Powow Road in close proximity to Ellison road.

Other officers attended to the couple at Diehl-Peirce’s home, where the stepfather appeared to have major head trauma and the mom was clinging to life.

Physician Nancy Nelligan informed a choose Brittan was not able to connect with her or his counsel in the course of an evaluation, and experienced formerly been hospitalized in 2017 for a schizophrenic episode.

“He was very grandiose in his interactions with me,” Nelligan said. “He voiced paranoid delusions, he was irritable.”

A law enforcement report claims Brittan talked about his position as a British royal, claimed singer Justin Bieber was his brother, and attacked his mom and stepfather mainly because his “alleged mother” experienced kidnapped him and experimented with to poison him in the earlier.

Brittan’s attorney, John Andrews, requested his client be only evaluated for competency in the course of his stay at Bridgewater Point out Hospital in advance of returning to court docket on March 20.

Andrews, found talking with Brittan’s father soon after the listening to, reported he was not yet familiar with the law enforcement report and couldn’t remark more. Andrews also moved for the court to make it possible for Brittan $3,000 to hire a non-public investigator to support job interview witnesses out of condition.

Court docket information demonstrate Brittan experienced his license suspended immediately after a 2012 OUI and had an assault with a dangerous weapon demand from 2013 dismissed in Newburyport District Court. Brittan also has a couple of motor automobile offenses which includes rushing.