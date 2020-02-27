Man accused of stabbing mom, stepsister to death at Largo apartment complex

By
Nellie McDonald
-
man-accused-of-stabbing-mom,-stepsister-to-death-at-largo-apartment-complex

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed his mother and stepsister to death at an apartment complex in Largo.

Largo police responded to two stabbings at the Casa Bello Condominiums in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue South West around 6: 30 p.m.

There, they spoke with a man who said his son, Wiley MacKenzie, had attacked his wife and stepdaughter with a knife. Police found MacKenzie’s mother dead inside the home and his stepsister was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

MacKenzie, 49, was arrested on the spot and charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree, domestic.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST POSTS

Top Videos

Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled

2 dead at Largo apartment complex, suspect in custody

Thumbnail for the video titled

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Body camera video captures arrest of woman accused of making bomb in Tampa Walmart

Thumbnail for the video titled

Tampa Bay area pediatric cancer patient dances with Diddy on Ellen Show

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

City accuses CSX of going rogue, creating traffic nightmare in South Tampa by closing too many crossings

Thumbnail for the video titled

the Vipers head coach on the quarterback situation ahead of the fourth game of the season

Thumbnail for the video titled

Girl Scouts scammed out of hundreds of dollars with counterfeit money in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled

Congress debates US readiness for coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled

Pasco County Superintendent issues video about preventing illness

Thumbnail for the video titled

BBB warns of political robocall scams

Thumbnail for the video titled

Trending Stories

get the app

Don’t Miss