man-accused-of-stabbing-mom,-stepsister-to-death-at-largo-apartment-complex

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is behind bars Thursday morning after he allegedly stabbed his mother and stepsister to death at an apartment complex in Largo.
Largo police responded to two stabbings at the Casa Bello Condominiums in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue South West around 6: 30 p.m.
There, they spoke with a man who said his son, Wiley MacKenzie, had attacked his wife and stepdaughter with a knife. Police found MacKenzie’s mother dead inside the home and his stepsister was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
MacKenzie, 49, was arrested on the spot and charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree, domestic.
Further information was not immediately available.
