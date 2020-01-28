Man accused of stealing several vehicles and taking MPs on high-speed hunt

BATON ROUGE – The East Baton Rouge Township Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who has stolen multiple vehicles since December 2019 has finally been arrested.

MEPs report that they have received information from an informant about 34-year-old David Chambliss. The informant said Chambliss had spent his nights looking for keysed vehicles in the neighborhood. If he found one, he would steal the car and change the license plate.

MPs report that Chambliss visited a house on Firelight Avenue in Broadmoor / Sherwood Forest. They went to the house and found a stolen vehicle that was parked outside.

Unfortunately, they did not find Chambliss.

According to a police report, one of the people who had the car stolen told MPs that his debit card was in the stolen vehicle.

Officials said they could have traced the stolen debit card back to Chambliss when he used it at a Shell gas station.

They also report that they saw surveillance videos from the Shell station and Chambliss used the stolen card.

At that point, MPs learned that Chambliss was homeless and realized that they had had difficulty catching up with him since December.

On Tuesday, January 21, MEPs found Chambliss in a Red Roof Inn hotel when he got into a white Ford F150 truck while a woman climbed into the passenger seat.

The MPs said they tried to face Chambliss, but when he saw them coming, he raced away so quickly that the woman in the passenger seat fell out of the truck as he raced away.

Later that day, the Joint Fugitive Task Force reported that it had caught up with Chambliss at a B-Quik on Greenwell Springs Road.

He was arrested for three times theft of a motor vehicle and three times for access device fraud.