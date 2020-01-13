Man accused of strangling victims during the attack and opposing the arrest when the police arrived

YORK COUNTY, PA. – A 32-year-old man is accused of strangling and opposing the arrest when the police arrived on site during an attack.

Police were called to Queenswood Drive in York Township early Sunday morning to visit a family doctor with a drunk man.

Upon arrival, the police contacted the accused Jonathan Vargas. He advised to argue with the woman and grab her where she went.

While the police were talking to Vargas, other officers localized the victim.

She said Vargas came home intoxicated and threw blankets in her bedroom. Then he lay down on her to prevent her from moving, as the documents say. Vargas stopped when someone in the residence told him to stop and ask the woman to leave.

When the victim went back to the bedroom to get her coat, Vargas locked the door and supposedly put his hand around her neck and the other on her mouth. Meanwhile, the woman bit Vargas in the hand and tried to leave the room, but could not when he grabbed her and tore her shirt.

Vargas sat back on her and reportedly choked her.

Other people in the residence tried to get into the locked bedroom, and Vargas finally opened the door when they said they would break it. The woman then fled.

After receiving information from the victim, the police informed Vargas that he would be arrested.

Police said Vargas had started stepping back from the living room into the house’s kitchen and opposing the arrest when a policeman grabbed him. As a result, he fell into the kitchen table.

According to the indictment, Vargas continued to resist the instructions as he pushed against a wall. The police said he would get Tased if he didn’t stop.

The police wrote in indictments that a police officer had convicted Vargas, but this had no effect. Vargas then took an officer’s glasses and threw them at him – which the officer was blocking – before trying to grab him. The policemen pushed Vargas against the wall and sentenced him a second time, which worried him.

Vargas faces the following charges: grievous bodily harm, choking, resistance to arrest, illegal restraint, simple assault, and harassment.

