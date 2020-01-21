Man and woman arrested in Slough on suspicion of ‘smuggling migrants into the UK’

Two people were arrested in Slough as part of an international human trafficking investigation.

The Iraqi man, 29, and a 36-year-old Briton were arrested on European arrest warrant at an address in Bramber Court, Cippenham, Monday morning (January 20).

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the couple was wanted by Belgian authorities for allegedly being part of a criminal network responsible for smuggling migrants to the United Kingdom from Belgium in the back of heavy goods vehicles.

The 29-year-old man is suspected of being the head of this network.

Read more

Related Articles

Read more

Related Articles

The couple will now face extradition proceedings and appeared before the Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.

While NCA officers arrived to arrest them, two people were also detained by the Dutch authorities in the same investigation.

The two men were arrested on European arrest warrant

(Image: National Crime Agency)

Steve Reynolds, NCA head of organized immigration operations, said, “The criminal networks involved in human trafficking are ruthless, treating migrants as a commodity to be exploited and exploiting their desperation.

“By working with our European partners, we are determined to do everything we can to disrupt and dismantle these networks – today’s arrest is a concrete example.”

Do you have a story? Send an email to samuel.truelove@reachplc.com.

Want more news? Visit our home page here.

.