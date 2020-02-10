Man arrested after Adelaide Crime Police followed South Australia News

A man was arrested after allegedly committing a dangerous crime in Adelaide that caused chaos to the police.

One of the alleged victims, Natasha Vaye, who is pregnant, described her ordeal.

Ms. Vaye had fallen asleep when the suspect reportedly smashed her back door with a brick to gain access shortly after 2 a.m.

She woke up from the broken glass and ran out to find the man in her kitchen.

“He said to me:” Car key … give me the key now, “said Ms. Vaye.

The man allegedly broke the back door of a mother’s house. (Nine)

Fearing the safety of her children in another room, she handed over the keys. “I was afraid for my children, I was so afraid for myself,” she said.

The man then allegedly stole the family car, which was discovered driving irregularly when heading for the CBD.

He then reportedly tried a jack on Adelaide City’s Franklin Street, but his victim refused to hand over his car keys.

The man was followed by CCTV after allegedly stealing a car. (Nine)

The suspect then drove west on the Anzac Highway towards Glenelg. Police say the car was involved in two accidents at Keswick and Kurralta Park. A police helicopter chased the car as it drove dangerously through numerous suburbs.

The officers used spikes on Port Road. The CCTV view recorded the moment when the stolen Renault stopped in Thebarton.

The police finally arrested the man after a persecution on the streets of Adelaide. (Nine)

After the vehicle’s tires are deflated, the driver runs off the scene before lying on the ground while the officers fall.

The 36-year-old Kilburn male driver has been accused of having initiated police persecution, serious crime, illicit abuse, robbery, careless driving, and driving without a license.

He has been denied bail and is expected to appear in front of Magistrates Court in Port Adelaide tomorrow.