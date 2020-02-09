Man arrested after allegedly dropping into the Walmart GOP tent in Florida

Courtesy of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office through FCN

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WFLA) – A man suspected of driving a van through a tent where members of the Duval Republican Party registered voters was arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said that 27-year-old Gregory William Loel Timm was charged with twice the physical assault of a person over 65, a crime, and a driver’s license that was suspended.

The incident happened in a Walmart parking lot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to First Coast News. None of the volunteers were injured.

The police have not indicated whether the crash was politically motivated.

GOP chairman Ronna McDaniel made a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“These unprovoked, senseless attacks on @ realDonaldTrump fans must end,” said McDaniel. “I would like to repeat the @ DuvalGOP and say: we will not be silenced by cowards, and these disgusting actions will only exert us even more to win November.”

President Donald Trump responded to the incident on Twitter by responding to McDaniel’s statement.

“Law enforcement has been notified,” Trump tweeted. “Be careful, tough guys who play with!”

