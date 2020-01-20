Man arrested after raping woman in her home

BATON ROUGE – Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was accused of forcing himself into a woman’s house and raping her.

According to authorities, Samuel Landaverde Polanco appeared at the victim’s workplace on Friday evening when she was still on the clock and started arguing with her. Shortly after their disagreement, the victim left work to go home.

When she got home, Polanco reportedly entered her car, dragged her out of her vehicle, brought her home, and attacked her.

The victim told MPs that she tried to escape by locking herself in a bedroom, but Polanco forced the door open.

According to MPs, the victim’s 13-year-old son was present at the time of the attack and witnessed some of the attacks.

The victim informed MPs that Polanco was apparently under the influence of alcohol when he raped her.

She was taken to a local hospital, where the authorities noticed several bruises on her arms and wrists.

Polanco was arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree rape.