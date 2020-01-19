Man arrested after raping woman in her home

BATON ROUGE – The deputies of the East Baton Rouge sheriff arrested a man after being accused of forcing himself into a woman’s home and raping her.

According to authorities, Samuel Landaverde Polanco appeared at the victim’s workplace on Friday evening when she was still on the clock and started arguing with her. Moments later, when the victim left work to go home, Polanco reappeared. He forced the victim out of her car and into her house, where he continued to attack her by grabbing and pushing her.

The victim was able to lock himself up in a room before Polanco managed to force himself inside. The victim’s 13-year-old son was present at the time of the attack and has witnessed several attacks.

Later that night, the victim says, Polanco woke up and started to force herself on her. She told the authorities that despite all efforts, Polanco overwhelmed and penetrated her vaginally. She went on to say that Polanco appeared under the influence of alcohol.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. The authorities noticed several bruises on the victim’s arms and wrist.

Polanco was arrested and sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first degree rape.