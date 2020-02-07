Man arrested after shootout at Blount Road apartment complex

Robert Sanford

BATON ROUGE – Officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department say a money dispute has gotten out of hand and turned into a shootout in an apartment complex on Blount Road.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on February 6, when 18-year-old Robert Sanford went to Scotland Square Apartments to deal with an unidentified person.

Police say she arrived there after the alleged shootout and found several parked vehicles and flats dotted with bullet holes.

The police report said witnesses had spoken to the authorities about the incident and heard that Sanford had argued about money with someone in the parking lot. They said the controversy worsened when Sanford made a gun and started shooting at the unidentified victim.

The victim allegedly responded by running after a parked vehicle and returning fire with a weapon.

According to police, witnesses identified Sanford as the first armed man in a photographic cast of six.

Shortly afterwards, the police localized Sanford and arrested him for attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and criminal property damage.