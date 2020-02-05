Man arrested after video shows body of woman dragged to dumpster in El Monte

EL MONTE, California (KABC) – A man was arrested after a woman’s body was found in a dumpster in El Monte on Tuesday morning.

David Lemus-Orellana, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim has been identified as Florinda Velasquez-Hernandez, 64, authorities said.

Authorities said that a reason was unknown, and the two were roommates who shared a trailer.

El Monte police responded to a “suspicious circumstances” call in block 3300 of Maxson Road at approximately 10:25 am on Tuesday after the appellant said a man was dragging a female body to the dumpsters, said the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in a press release.

A released surveillance video is believed to show a man pushing a container with the woman’s body inside.

The body was then found in a dumpster by El Monte police, authorities said.

The cause of death for the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department of Homicide office at (323) 890-5500.

